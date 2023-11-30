NNPCL: CNSLF Expresses Confidence In Kyari, Akinyelure

A group known as the Coalition of Northern and Southern Youth Leaders Forum (CNSLF) has expressed optimism that Engr Mele Kyari and Chief Pius Akinyelure will bring more improvement to Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The group stated on Thursday said the duo being experienced persons in the oil and gas industry will further take Africa’s number one oil giant to a new height according to global standards in no distant time commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-appointing Kyari as Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and Chief Pius Akinyelure as the Chairman of the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

The Coalition is made up of the Northern and Southern Youth Leaders Forum (NSYLF); Inclusive of Arewa Youth Movement; Yoruba Youths Ethnic Movement For Good Governance; Middle Belt Youth Movement, Niger Delta Women for Peace and Good Governance; Igbo Youth Movement For Peace; Ibibio/Efik Youths World Wide; Niger Delta Advocate For Peace and Good Governance inclusive of Niger Delta Ex-militant Movement for Peace.

In a statement signed by the Convener of the group on Thursday, Emmanuel Fiawei Pathfinder, the statement stated that based on the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr president, it was a very wise and detribalized appointment as they both represented the North and the South of Nigeria.

The Coalition stated that Tinubu’s reappointment of Kyari is a testament to the significant achievements being recorded so far by improving the nation’s daily crude oil production output from 1.2m to now 1.7m barrels and for the laudable giant stride in the war against oil theft in the country.

“The unanimous decision taken by the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives last week to pass a vote of confidence on the NNPCL boss at the national assembly chamber and the nod on Kyari’s re-appointment by Mr president is not farfetched. It is basically attributed to Kyari’s outstanding and painstaking excellent performance demonstrated by courageously repositioning the nation’s oil and gas sector to an enviable height.

“The re-affirmation of Kyari’s re-appointment has already vindicated him of wrongdoing and proven that all the frivolous baseless false allegations purportedly levelled against him were mere tissues of lies from the pit of hell, and cheap blackmail, which were allegedly sponsored by some corrupt personalities in collaboration with their oil cabals.

“When we received the news about the re-appointment of the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO, of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Engr. Mele Kolo Kyari, we were all in great joy and massively appreciate the uncommon wise wisdom of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this reappointment, because Mr President understands that you don’t change your winning team just because of merely concocted cheap blackmail of some oil thieves and vandals who does not mean well for our country.

“We thank Mr President immensely for not listening to this evil man who are enemy of progress that does not mean well for the good of this nation, and for making this re-appointment a reality is a step in the right direction.

“For Mr President believing in Kyari is a way of saying, Mele Kyari you have done a good job and you have to go and continue to finish the great job you have started and sustain the gains you have made for us and the country.

“We also believe that the gainsayers and the naysayers will now be put to shame because most of their sponsors who are oil thieves and vandals will be arrested and put to jail as soon as possible.

Pathfinder also commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Chief Pius Akinyelure, as the Chairman of the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is in the right direction and a sign of relief, a beacon of hope and a good omen for the oil and gas sector because he is a round peg in a square hole.

“We will give the duo of Kyari and Akinyelure all the needed support to enable them to succeed.

“We also sincerely appreciate the President for his wise decision of graciously appointing one of our finest brilliant daughters of the Niger Delta region, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan a technocrat per excellence and an expert in the oil and gas sector, as the Executive Vice president of Upstream.

“She is indeed a round peg in a round hole and she has over the years proved her experience and expertise in oil and gas matters, which she had made an indelible mark in the industry.