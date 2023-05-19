NNPCL Clears $3.8bn Jv Cash Call Indebtedness

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) has said the $3.8bn cash call indebtedness to its Joint Venture Partners has been cleared and a sustainable framework has been put in place to ensure timely payments going forward.

This came as the NNPCL revealed that alongside its partners, a trilemma of challenges have been confronted with an expected result of an increase in the national production output of crude, which would usher in a new era of growth and opportunities in the Nigerian Upstream Oil and Gas Industry, as well as draw out both economic and social benefits for the country in general.

Chief Upstream Investment Officer of the NNPCL, Mr Bala Wunti, who made the revelation while speaking as a discussant at the ongoing fourth Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, explained that the NNPCL had leveraged its financial autonomy derived from the Petroluen Industry Act (PIA) to work out and execute a payment plan for the cash call debt while balancing its energy security obligations to the nation.

According to him, the enactment of the 2021 Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and its implementation had effectively ended the fiscal uncertainties and empowered the newly established institutions to discharge their mandates effectively. He said: “We have seen the worst, lessons have been learnt, and the solutions are being institutionalised to ensure we never see a repeat.

“A major talking point in the industry has been the remarkable achievement by NNPC Ltd. through NUIMS to clear huge backlogs of Cash Call debt, over $3.8bn owed to Joint Venture (JV) partners.