NNPCL Clarifies Naira For Crude Contract With Dangote Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Monday said it has noted the recent reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged unilateral termination of the crude oil sales agreement in Naira between NNPCL and Dangote Refinery.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye made clarification on the issues in a statement made available to newsman in Abuja.

He said: “To clarify, the contract for the sale of crude oil in Naira was structured as a six-month agreement, subject to availability, and expires at the end of March 2025.

“Discussions are currently ongoing towards emplacing a new contract.

“Under this arrangement, NNPC has made over 48 million barrels of crude

oil available to Dangote Refinery since October 2024. In aggregate, NNPC

has made over 84 million barrels of crude oil available to the Refinery since

its commencement of operations in 2023.

“NNPC Limited remains committed to supplying crude oil for local refining

based on mutually agreed terms and conditions.”

