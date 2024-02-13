NNPCL, CBN urged to revisit $3.3bn Afreximbank facility

Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, has urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to revisit the $3.3 billion facility it negotiated with African Export–Import Bank, (Afreximbank) Reports have it that the way the repayment is structured, NNPC Ltd would have paid about $12 billion when the repayment of the facility is completed.

It has been disclosed that Afreximbank had already disbursed $2.25 billion under the syndicated $3.3 billion crude oil prepayment facility. It had also been reported that the landmark financing was Nigeria’s largest crude oil prepayment facility and one of the largest syndicated loans raised in Africa in 2023; the five-year facility carries a margin of 6.0 per cent per annum above the three-month secured overnight financing rate (SOFR). Chizea, an ex-banker and business development consultant, in an interview with New Telegraph, said the loan should have been better negotiated. He said: “The loan must be based strictly on the need to repay the loan amount with interest due and no more. Therefore, there will be an urgent need for the loan deal to be revisited. Nigeria can not afford to be so glaringly and blatantly short changed particularly at these trying times. “A team must now be constituted to be led by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria, representatives of NNPC Ltd and some reputable independent financial advisors to look thoroughly at this matter to guarantee that this matter is concluded professionally. “Now we have pledged future crude production for the payment of this loan. And as it is claimed, this is one of the reasons why Dangote Refinery has so far not been able to commence operations despite the position announced by the company coupled with the fact that Nigeria for a long time has not been able to meet its OPEC quota. “And most of us appreciate what dilemma this represents for Nigeria from the perspectives of commencing the reversal of the free fall in exchange rate of the naira.

“If Nigeria stopped fuel importation today, that would have an automatic effect of saving about 30 per cent of aggregate dollar expenditure which will automatically be made available to be used in the market on an ongoing basis to boost supply and support the rate of exchange. “The received wisdom is that oil is an asset which belongs to all Nigerians today and tomorrow. Therefore those unborn today are entitled to benefit from this resource which due course must be depleted. Therefore there is an element of inter generation inequity if the proceeds from oil is imply consumed. Such inflows in fairness to all should be invested in capital assets that will be there for the foreseeable future. Using proceeds for the payments of debt ideally is ill advised and must be decried. “Out of the advertised fiscal challenges in the management of the national economy today is fiscal sustainability. A situation whereby a disproportionate annual revenue inflow must be dedicated for debt servicing is patently inimical to the development aspirations of the country. And as we make ourselves unattractive as a nation in this respect, our credit rating nose dives and coupon rates which are risk sensitive will soar making future debt acquisition usurious.” Justifying the loan, in a factsheet, NNPC Ltd said by using the upfront funding, Nigeria could maintain the stability of its currency, the naira, and increase its foreign exchange reserves. It said: “This can also be achieved by increasing oil production and exports, but due to current investment limitations, forward-sale contracts, such as the one used in NNPC Limited’s Project Gazelle, offer a more immediate solution. Forward-sale contracts enable resource-producing companies like NNPC Limited to receive significant upfront funding for new projects before production and export. “The funding can then be used for investments in existing and future resources, leading to increased oil and gas production and higher exports, resulting in more dollars and foreign currencies entering the country. “International banks have a history of providing forward-sale financings, which can bring new foreign direct investments (FDIs) into Nigeria.”