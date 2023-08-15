NNPCL Breaks Silence, Says No Plans To Increase Fuel Price

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has finally responded to the widespread worry about a potential increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or fuel at the pump.

Speaking in a statement issued via its official X handle (Previously known as Twitter) on Monday night, August 14, The National Oil Corporation stated that it has no plans to raise the price of petrol at the pump.

“Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPCL Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated.

“Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPCL Retail stations nationwide,” the company stated.

Meanwhile, it has earlier been reported that IPMAN said, If the dollar stays between N910 and N950 on the parallel market, as oil marketers predicted on Sunday, the price of gasoline will rise to between N680 and N720 per litre in the upcoming weeks.

Additionally, they made hints that the lack of foreign currency needed to purchase PMS was forcing dealers who wanted to do so to postpone their plans.

The naira was trading at over 945 to the dollar on Friday on the parallel market, less than a week after the local currency broke over the N900/dollar ceiling.

The oil traders claimed that the official foreign exchange window of the CBN Importers and Exporters, which boasts a lower exchange rate of roughly $740/litre, had remained unliquid and was unable to supply the $25–$30 million needed for the importation of PMS by traders.

In response to a question from our correspondent on Monday, NNPCL spokesperson Garba-Deen Muhammad said he will research the matter and get back to them.

He didn’t respond, though; instead, the business responded on X (previously Twitter) on Monday night.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) warned on Monday that if marketers hiked the price of petrol at the pump without ending the ongoing negotiations, its members will go on a nationwide strike without giving any prior warning.