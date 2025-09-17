NNPCL Boss Canvasses Stronger African Collaboration For Energy Security

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to partnering with other African nations to achieve sustainable energy security across the continent.

He spoke while addressing industry leaders at the 7th African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) National Oil Companies CEOs Forum, where he stressed the urgency for Africa to accelerate its energy transition and secure its energy future, according to a statement yesterday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Andy Odeh.

The GCEO highlighted the decline of European investments in fossil fuel refineries, with most set to phase out by 2030, noting that this development makes it imperative for Africa to take decisive action in harnessing its abundant resources for the benefit of its people. Ojulari said: “Africa must take ownership of its resources and policies.

Our policies should be designed by us. With our vast resource base and improved governance structures, I am confident the continent can secure its energy destiny.” He outlined strategic infrastructure projects spearheaded by NNPC Ltd., including the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project designed to strengthen connectivity across Nigeria’s energy network.

He further emphasised progress on the Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline Project, an expansion of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), which will enhance regional integration and cross-border energy trade. “When we started, we faced challenges with alignment, payments, and collaboration, but today the framework is working. The plan is to extend the pipeline to Côte d’Ivoire as the first phase, and ultimately to Morocco,” he explained.