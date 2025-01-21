NNPCL Blames Buguma Wellhead Fire On Activities Of Vandals

Share

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has once again clarified that the fire explosion at its Buguma Wellhead in River State was an act of vandalism.

New Telegraph reports that the NNPCL clarification is coming after the Nigeria Air Force also distanced itself from the fire incident at Buguma Wellhead in Rivers State.

In a statement issued on Monday, NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, said the fire explosion resulted in severe damage to the well’s back pressure valve.

He emphasized that NNPC remained committed to combating these fires and mitigating the financial losses associated with these criminal activities.

While stating it had placed a significant burden on the nation’s economy, he said the company was working closely with relevant security agencies to put an end to these acts of vandalism.

NNPC GCEO, Kyari Reflects On Journey From Almajiri To Leadership “The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) reports that the fire incident at its Buguma Wellhead 008, operated by its subsidiary, NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd (NEOL), was directly caused by the activities of pipeline vandals attempting to compromise the Christmas Tree and steal crude oil. “This unfortunate act of sabotage, which also resulted in severe damage to the well’s back pressure valve, reflects a disturbing pattern of repeated attacks on wellheads in the zone. “Since March 2023, crude oil theft on this asset has been persistent, with criminals now resorting to extreme measures, including the use of dynamite to destroy installations and illegally access hydrocarbons,” he said. Additionally, NNPC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting communities affected by these destructive activities and would continue to provide necessary relief efforts to mitigate the impact on those affected.

