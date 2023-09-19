NNPCL begins replacement of ruptured petroleum pipelines

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has commenced the replacement of ruptured petroleum product pipelines in Lagos.

Chairman, HfC, Kudeyibu Estate, Muyiwa Akinwumi, in a statement, said NNPCL had begun comprehensive repairs on the damaged petroleum product pipelines that have been abandoned for many years and have caused frequent leaks in Kolawole Akamo junction, Ijegun.

According to him, work started in earnest on Saturday, September 9, 2023, on the damaged part of fuel pipelines along Ijeododo Road, Ijegun.

He said an NNPCL official identified simply as Engr Chinedu, led the NNPC Maintenance Team. He added that Chinedu informed the Onijegun of Ijegun representative and other community leaders of the inspection of the ongoing work and that the replacement will cover all the already established damaged pipes.

He added that the NNPCL official further stated that all exposed pipes on the stretch up to the Sawmill area at Ayinde Street would be covered with laterite and concrete.

According to him, the pipeline repairs are expected to be completed within 30 days.

The pipelines when completed would bring relief to the residents of Ijegun community, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Over the years, there have been accidents with NNPCL pipelines that run through the Ijegun community which led to disasters.

On May 15, 2008, a bulldozer of a company contracted to dualize the Ijegun-Isolo-Jakande Estate Road accidentally struck an underground pipeline, causing a fire outbreak after fuel spilt.

It was reported that consequently more than 15 homes, 20 vehicles, and the Ijegun Primary School were impacted negatively.

Also in 2019, there was another oil pipeline inferno which devastated parts of Ijegun, including the Ijeododo area. Though the cause of the explosion was unknown, it is believed to have been caused by pipeline vandalism or sabotage.

Furthermore, in May 2023, pipelines were ruptured again, and thousands of litres of fuel flowed into a canal. However, the quick intervention of the State actors and community leaders prevented the situation from escalating to a serious disaster.