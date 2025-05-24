NNPCL Announces Shutdown Of P’Harcourt Refinery

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Saturday officially announced the shutdown of the Port Harcourt Refining Company.

The NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said the facility will be shut down for a month for maintenance activities from Saturday, May 24.

According to him, the company is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure efficiency and transparency during the exercise.

He said, “NNPC Ltd wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt Refining Company will undergo a planned maintenance shutdown. This scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24, 2025.

“We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to ensure the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently.

“NNPC Ltd remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable energy security for Nigeria.

“Further updates will be provided regularly through our official channels, including our website, media platforms, and public statements.”

