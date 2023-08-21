NNPCL/Afreximbank’s naira rescue deal delights Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu is happy that the $3 billion in crude-for-cash funding secured from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) is gradually impacting the foreign exchange market.

The NNPC and Afreximbank recently signed a commitment letter and term sheet for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan.

Presidency sources said Tinubu was happy that the deal had been able to crash the dollar and allow the naira to gain some value.

Nigeria has battled foreign exchange liquidity leading to the steep fall of the naira since the unification of the foreign exchange windows by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in June.

The crash in the value affected the economy, triggering price hikes in the country and impacting access to imported raw materials by real industry operators.

The effect is exemplified in the July inflation which peaked at 24.08 per cent.

According to a source, Tinubu and his economic advisers are hopeful that the deal will help the government breathe fresh air into the sluggard economy, make inflation recede and crash the dollar which has risen to an unprecedented N950 to the $ in the parallel market.

The source said: “The quick and proactive steps taken by the NNPCL show that this government has the capacity to turn around Nigeria’s economy positively in a short time. What the government needs right now is for forthright-thinking appointees of the president to come up with novel ideas like this to better the economy.

“Nigerians are impatient and as such Tinubu’s government doesn’t need laybacks or people with nothing to offer in the saddles of key leadership positions in government. People are impatient for the government to perform, and as such there is no room for trial-and-error ministers and heads of agencies.”

The deal came about 17 months after the NNPCL secured a $5 billion funding commitment from Afreximbank to finance major investments in the upstream sector.

The loan secured is the fourth transaction involving the oil company and the bank over the last three years.