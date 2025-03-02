NNPCL, Afreximbank To Complete 500-Bed Oncology, Haematology Hospital Soon

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in conjunction with Afreximbank are building the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), a 500-bed hospital that will specialise in oncology, hematology, cardiology and advanced medical training for Nigerians.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ engagement with the National Assembly Press Corps on Saturday in Abuja.

He said, “This strategic investment aims to enhance access to specialised healthcare, ensuring that Nigerians receive world-class medical treatment. The AMCE is scheduled to commence operations in June 2025.”

He also provided updates on the NNPCL Medical Hospital in Abuja, which, in 2024 alone, attended to 122,483 patients.

According to him, the hospital has been instrumental in providing critical care to accident victims and offering essential medical services, including radiology, physiotherapy, maternity care, dental and eye treatments, and life-saving surgeries.

“Across Nigeria, NNPC hospitals continue to play a pivotal role in improving healthcare access and saving lives.

“This is a direct demonstration of how NNPC is utilising oil revenues to positively impact the lives of Nigerians on a daily basis,” he said.

Speaking further, Soneye stated that the NNPC Foundation has conducted 1,000 free cataract surgeries in the Southwest, restoring sight to many individuals.

“We are set to perform another 1,000 surgeries in the North and an additional 1,000 in the Southeast and South-South before the end of the second quarter of 2025,” he mentioned.

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has expressed its commitment to adding value to various sectors and communities across Nigeria.

Soneye emphasized the vital role of the oil sector in Nigeria’s economic and social development, stressing that NNPCL remains dedicated to not just fueling vehicles but also driving national progress.

“I’m glad to have you here again at this stakeholder engagement proudly sponsored by NNPC.

“It is truly heartwarming to see how it has brought us together. At NNPC, we believe in fueling not just vehicles but also meaningful moments like this.

“Tonight is another night that NNPCL will successfully power laughter and great partnerships,” he said.

Soneye highlighted the importance of oil beyond its commercial value, describing it as the backbone of Nigeria’s economic growth, industrialisation, and social progress.

He noted that the energy sector remains a major employer, generating opportunities for millions of Nigerians, from exploration fields to refining plants and beyond.

“For nations like Nigeria, oil is more than just a commodity; it fuels transportation, powers industries, and generates revenues that support national development.

“Beyond its contribution to the macroeconomy, oil plays an integral role in our daily lives, often in ways we take for granted” he said.

According to him, oil provides the energy that lights homes, fuels transportation systems, and serves as the foundation for critical industries such as plastics, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

“Without oil, modern life as we know it would be vastly different,” he added.

Soneye reaffirmed NNPCL’s commitment to ensuring energy accessibility, economic stability, and fostering global partnerships that strengthen the oil industry for the benefit of Nigerians.

He emphasised that the company is determined to harness the nation’s oil resources efficiently while aligning with global best practices in environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.

“At NNPC Ltd., we remain committed to ensuring energy accessibility, economic stability, and fostering global partnerships that strengthen the oil industry for the benefit of our people.

“Our responsibility is to harness this vital resource efficiently while aligning with global best practices in environmental sustainability and energy efficiency,” he said.

He further called for collective efforts in driving policies and innovations that will secure the prosperity of Nigeria, urging all stakeholders to remain committed to national development.

“Together, we must continue to drive policies and innovations that secure the prosperity of our dear country,” he concluded.

The event, attended by members of the National Assembly Press Corps, provided an opportunity for discussions on the role of the oil industry in national growth and the impact of NNPCL’s social initiatives.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

