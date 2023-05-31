NNPCL Adjusts Petrol Pump Price To N488 In Lagos, Others N500+

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has adjusted the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel in its filling stations across the state.

New Telegraph reports that the price increases have already taken effect on the mega stations of NNPCL.

According to the new template, petrol pump price has been adjusted to N537 in Abuja, N515 in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital; N537 in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital; N550 in Yola; N557 in Maiduguri; N540 in Kano; N545 in Kebbi, Birnin Kebbi, N500 in Ekiti, Ekiti state and N488 in Lagos State.

The price adjustment took effect today, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The National Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN) Mr Mike Osatuyi confirmed the development in an interview with New Telegraph.