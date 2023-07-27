NNPCL: 69 Illegal Refineries Destroyed In One Week

…Says 93 Illegal Connections, 27 Pipeline Vandalism Recorded

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that 69 illegal refineries were uncovered and de- stroyed in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria between July 15 – July 21. It also said on its official Twitter handle, seen by New Telegraph yesterday, that 93 illegal connections were found and 27 pipeline vandalisms were recorded. It added that 30 wooden boats and trucks involved in transporting stolen crude were confiscated within the period under review.

It further said that there were 13 vessel AIS infractions, five oil spills, two illegal vessels and one document validation. It added that 13 of the incidences were recorded in the Deep Blue Water, 41 were re- corded in the Western region of the Niger Delta, 169, in the Central region and 17 in the Eastern part of the oil-produc- ing area of the Niger Delta. It stated that the war against crude oil theft was still ongoing in the Niger Delta region.

It specifically mentioned Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta states as the areas where the incidences were uncovered. NNPCL said that the collaboration between the company and security agencies made it possible for the feats. Also in a post on its Twitter handle yesterday, the oil company said it is untrue that there was a new pipeline leakage in the Aboru area of Lagos State. Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Garba Deen Muhammad, in a statement yesterday, said the video circulation was a leakage which occurred three years ago.

The statement was titled: ‘Video on Aboru Pipeline Leakage is 3 Years Old.’ Muhammad said: “The NNPC Ltd. wishes to inform the general public, especially communities in the Aboru axis of Lagos State, that a video in circulation on social media indicating a pipeline leakage in the area is three years old and should thus be disregarded in its entirety.

“When the three-year-old video came to the company’s attention, its pipeline team responded swiftly, and on arrival at the location, the team found out that no such incident had occurred. “Further scrutiny of the mischievously recycled video also revealed that the incident occurred in July 2020, close to the Atlas Cove-Mosimi on the System 2B pipeline, which has not been operational in 2023 and currently contains only water.”