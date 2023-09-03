NNPCL $3BN Loan: Forex Scarcity Persists, MAN Groans, Economy Shrinks

…as currency reform weakens industrial production •Gap between official, parallel market rates still wide at N120

Manufacturers ask CBN for FX rate band to ease bloated costs

Despite the $3 billion loan secured by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to support the foreign Exchange market, traders say scarcity of the dollars has persisted. This is as the official rate of the naira on Wednesday stood at N773.5/$ while the parallel market rate stood at N860/$. This shows a wide gap of N120 between the official and the parallel market rates.

Sequel to this, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to set an exchange rate trading band for them to help staunch rising manufacturing costs worsened by illiquidity in the foreign exchange (FX) market, which has weakened industrial production since President Bola Tinubu carried out reforms in June.

In a statement on Wednesday, the body said, “Despite the recent reform to unify all forex windows, the exorbitant premium that persists between the official and parallel exchange rates have further stalled manufacturing operation.” Speaking on ways to improve this, it said, “The short-term remedy will require managing the floating exchange rate system.” In June, the apex bank liberalised the foreign exchange market, and this weakened the Naira by more than 40 percent to around N775/$1 it trades currently.

The plan was to ensure that the rates converge, but due to forex supply issues, the disparity has widened. “No Central Bank’s forex intervention will be effective without boosting the level of liquidity and transparency,” according to the statement, per a Bloomberg’s report. This will likely worsen the input of the manufacturing sector to the Nigerian economy, which witnessed contraction according to the latest gross domestic product (GDP) released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the NBS, the nation’s economy grew by 2.51 percent in Q2 2023 compared to 2.31 percent in the preceding quarter, in what was the 11th consecutive quarter of economic growth. However, the growth was lower than the 3.54 percent recorded in Q2 2022, an effect of headwinds faced by the country, including a dwindling oil sector and FX issues.

The NBS also reported that the real GDP for Q2 stood at N17.72 trillion, a 0.17 percent decrease from N17.75 trillion in Q1. It was a hit for the manufacturing sector’s contribution to real GDP in percentage terms as it fell to 8.40 percent from 10.13 percent in Q1. Meanwhile, the real GDP growth in the manufacturing sector in the second quarter of 2023 was 2.20 percent, 0.81 percentage points higher than its growth level in the preceding quarter at 1.61 percent.

Falana urges Nigerians to transact business with Chinese in naira

Consequent upon the hardship Nigerian businessmen are passing through to access dollar for their foreign transactions, Human rights activist, Femi Falana, has called on Nigerian business owners to transact business with China in naira as the currency exchange agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria and China established in 2018 subsists. He said the agreement, valued at RMB 16 billion, sought to enhance local currency liquidity for both Nigerian and Chinese industrialists and businesses, thereby mitigating the challenges of sourcing United States dollars. Falana made this known on Monday in Channels Television interviews monitored by Sunday Telegraph.

He said: “About five years ago, the Federal Government of Nigeria and China entered into a currency exchange agreement. The transaction, which was valued at RMB 16 billion or N720 billion was aimed at providing adequate local currency liquidity to Nigerian and Chinese industrialists and other businesses, thereby, reducing difficulties encountered in the search for the United States Dollar. The swap was also designed to improve the speed, convenience, and volume of transactions between the two countries.”

However, “the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which superintend the Central Bank of Nigeria, have colluded with the Central Bank of Nigeria to frustrate the currency swap.” He disclosed that the purpose of the economic sabotage is to promote the dominance of the US dollar in Nigeria.

Hence, the Federal Government, State governments, and the business community have been prevented from transacting business in Naira and Yuan,” Falana said. Falana also revealed that using the Freedom of Information Act, he recently sent an inquiry to the Central Bank of Nigeria to verify the current status of the currency swap agreement between Nigeria and China. He noted that despite confirmation that the agreement remains valid, the CBN still restricts Nigerians from engaging in transactions in China using naira.

“I was recently compelled to exercise my right under the Freedom of Information Act by requesting the Central Bank to furnish me with information on the status of the currency swap agreement between Nigeria and China. “In its reply to my letter, the Central Bank confirmed that the currency swap agreement will not be due for renewal until 2024. In spite of the confirmation of the currency swap, the Central Bank has not allowed Nigerians to transact business in China by paying naira.

However, since the currency swap is valid and subsisting, I call on the Nigerian business community to insist on transacting business in naira, including payment for goods imported from China.”

Economy shrank in 2023 Q2, says NBS

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that a total of 26 major sectors of the Nigerian economy recorded negative growths in Q2 2023. Some of the affected sectors include food, textile, and 24 other sectors of the economy lost over N1tn in the second quarter of 2023.

NBS said “Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.51 percent (year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2023. This growth rate is lower than the 3.54 percent recorded in Q2 2022 and may be attributed to the challenging economic conditions being experienced. “Gross Domestic Product grew by 2.31 percent (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2023.

This growth rate declined from 3.11 percent recorded in the first quarter of 2022, and 3.52 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The reduction in growth is attributed to the adverse effects of the cash crunch experienced during the quarter.”

The other sectors badly impacted include “fishing, crude petroleum and natural gas, cement, food, beverage and tobacco, textile, apparel and footwear, wood and wood products, pulp, paper and paper products, non-metallic products, basic metal, iron and steel, motor vehicles and assembly, other manufacturing, construction, accommodation and food services, road transport, and air transport.

Other sectors are “post and courier services, publishing, motion pictures, sound recording and music production, arts, entertainment and recreation, financial institutions, real estate, professional, scientific and technical services, education, other services, metal ores, and plastic and rubber products.”

All the negative areas recorded a cumulative loss of N1.16 trillion in economic value, whereas their gross contribution to real GDP fell to N6.54 trillion from the N7.69 trillion they contributed in the first quarter of the same year in focus. NBS noted that real GDP marginally rose by 0.20 percentage points to 2.51 percent in Q2, 2023 from the 2.31 percent it was in Q1, 2023. The country’s GDP growth is still below the projections of the International Monetary Fund of an expected 3.2 percent growth rate for 2023.

State of Emergency

President Tinubu recently declared an im- mediate State of Emergency on food insecurity to tackle the increase in food prices. He also directed that “all matters pertaining to food & water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council.” Meanwhile, the annual inflation rate in Nigeria accelerated for a sixth month to 22.79 percent in June 2023, the highest since September of 2005.

NBS said the contributions of items on the divisional level to the acceleration in the headline index are food & non-alcoholic beverages (11.81 percent), housing water, electricity, gas & other fuel (3.81 percent), clothing & footwear (1.74 percent), transport (1.48 percent), furnishings & household equipment & maintenance (1.15 percent), education (0.90 percent), health (0.68 percent), miscellaneous goods & services (0.38 percent), restaurant & hotels (0.28 percent), alcoholic beverage, tobacco & kola (0.25 percent), recreation & culture (0.16 percent) and communication (0.15 percent).

On a month-on-month basis, the report said the headline inflation rate in June 2023 was 2.13 percent, 0.19 percent points higher than the rate recorded in May 2023 (1.94 percent). “This means that in June 2023, on average, the general price level was 0.19 percent higher relative to May 2023. “The percentage change in the average CPI for the twelve months ending June 2023 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 21.54 percent, showing a 5.00 percent increase compared to 16.54 percent recorded in June 2022,” the report said.

Food Inflation

The Food inflation rate in June 2023 was 25.25 percent on a year-on-year basis; this was 4.65 percent points higher relative to the rate recorded in June 2022 (20.60 percent). The bureau said the rise in food inflation was caused by increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fruits, meat, vegetable, Milk, cheese, and eggs. “On a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in June 2023 was 2.40 percent. This was 0.21 percent points higher compared to the rate recorded in May 2023 (2.19 percent).

“The average annual rate of Food inflation for the twelve months ending June 2023 over the previous twelve-month average was 24.03 percent. This was a 5.41 percent point increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in June 2022 (18.62 percent),” it said.