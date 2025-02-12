NNPC: We Currently Operate Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant

Share

…seeks protection for govt assets

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it currently operates the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant as part of its contributions to the country’s power sector, besides its dominant role in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this at an engagement session with some Kannywood artistes yesterday in Abuja.

He urged them to use their influence to advocate for the protection of national assets, particularly those managed by NNPC Ltd.

He said: “You are not just actors—you are powerful influencers whose voices shape public opinion. That is why I am calling on you today to use your platforms to advocate for the protection of our national assets, particularly those managed by NNPC Ltd from the hands of vandals.

“Vandalism of critical infrastructure including oil and gas pipelines, power plants, and energy installations poses a severe threat to our economy, national security, and overall development.

We must all play our part in educating the public about the dangers of such acts. As respected figures in society, you have the influence to drive this message home.

“Are you aware that NNPC Ltd has been at the forefront of efforts to improve Nigeria’s power sector? NNPC Ltd is at the heart of Nigeria’s energy security, standing as one of the major contributors to the national grid. Our commitment to power generation is evident in our investments in key facilities.

