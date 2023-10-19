NNPC Speaks On Petrol Scarcity, Queues In Lagos, Others

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has confirmed that there is no shortage of fuel in Lagos and other regions of the country.

Speaking in a statement issued on Thursday by the NNPC Retail, a subsidiary of the national oil company said the queues for petrol in Lagos and certain other areas of the country are a consequence of decreased fuel shipments from the Apapa depot.

NNPC Retail has clarified that the issue causing reduced fuel shipments from the depot has been resolved. They further mentioned that the country has a sufficient stockpile of petrol to cover its requirements for a period of 30 days.

The oil company, therefore, advised motorists to desist from panic buying as distribution “will normalise over the next couple of days”.

The statement reads: “NNPC Retail Ltd. notes the appearance of fuel queues in some parts of Lagos and a few other locations around the country.

“This is due to reduced Depot loadout in Apapa, Lagos over a few days, and the root cause has since been addressed.

“We assure all Nigerians that there is ample supply with a sufficiency of at least 30 days.”

Recall that the NNPC recently reacquired its role as the exclusive importer of petrol into the country. This change occurred because licensed private oil companies were unable to secure access to foreign exchange (FX) for fuel importation.

The Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari, conveyed this information during a recent event held in Abuja.

“None of them (fuel companies) can do it today. That means we can manage the market situation without creating any subsidy environment. But for them, access to foreign exchange is difficult. We have access to FX; we create FX, therefore, we have access to FX, and their access to FX is limited,” he had said.