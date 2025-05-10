NNPC/SNEPCo Tennis Tournament Ends Today At Ikoyi Club

Share

The annual NNPC/SNEPCo Tennis Tournament ends on Saturday at the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938.

Final matches are on the cards to be decided as curtain falls on the tournament, which started 10 days ago.

In Men’s Singles A Final, Kadada Kienka will take on Akeem Mustafa at the centre Court to decide the winner in this cadre just as Dominic Icha and Oluwole Fajobi will compete for honours in the Men’s Singles B Final on Court Four.

In the Ladies Singles Final, Effiong Ejehi takes on Jane Ojo in Court 5 to determine the women singles champion while in the Super veterans final, it is a straight fight between Innocent Ihebuzor and Esan Ogunleye on Court One.

To qualify for the final, Icha defeated

Vincent Essien 6/1, 6/0 just as Fajobi defeated Abiodun Adepoju 2/6, 6/4, 14/12 in a tight match.

The final of the Veteran Singles decided on Thursday night saw Edet Akpaso taking a bow against Godwin Kienka after going down 6/3 in the first set.

Kienka thus retained the title he won last year in the same cadre of same tournament.

