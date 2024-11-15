Nnpc-Snepco Stages Inter-School Swimming Competition at Ikoyi Club Today

Share

The first edition of the Inter-school swimming competition for primary and secondary school students sponsored by NNPC-SNEPCo(Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited) takes centre stage today at the prestigious Ikoyi Club in Lagos.

A total of 274 students from 20 primary and secondary schools in Lagos will compete in the inaugural talent hunt competition

The young swimmers, aged six to 15, will participate in various events including freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke, and individual medley.

Ikedichi Kanu, Chairman of the Swimming Section at Ikoyi Club 1938, said all arrangements have been made to make this event glamorous for all participants and club members.

“For us, we set standards. The young ones will enjoy themselves and the officials will be there to take them through while our members will also have a fun-filled time on Saturday. We are always happy to host the young ones as the future super stars of tomorrow.

“We are committed to elevating the quality of swimming competitions. We expect more swimmers to join in future events. The competition format will see some updates as well. Saturday’s event will be live-streamed on our social media platforms. Additionally, all 274 swimmers will have Swim Cloud accounts to maintain their personal information and event rankings,” Kanu said.

Akinbulejo Onabolu, Vice Chairman and Games Captain of the Swimming Section said this first edition would be a great one for the young ones just as he showered praises on NNPC-SNEPCo for the partnership with Ikoyi Club

Share

Please follow and like us: