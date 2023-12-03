NNPC/SNEPCo Remodelled Lagos Airport Arrival Hall, Testament Of Collaborative Efforts’

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer (CUIO), NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti, has said that the new-look Arrival Hall “E” at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Lagos is a testament to what can be achieved when organisations come together.”

Wunti represented by the External Affairs Manager, Mrs Julie Utang spoke at the inauguration of the project, according to a statement on Sunday by Media, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Relations Manager, Abimbola Essien-Nelson.

Wunti’s remark was echoed by SNEPCo Managing Director, Mrs. Elohor Aiboni.

She said: “Let today be a reminder of the potential that lies in collaborative efforts and the positive impact it can have on our nation’s infrastructure and overall development.”

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), had inaugurated the new-look Arrival Hall.

It was remodelled to help ease immigration checks. Among other improvements, the arrival hall was redesigned and redecorated with the number of clearance counters increased from seven to 32 along with IT equipment and facility upgrades.

“The project is not merely a physical transformation; it is a symbol of our dedication to foster seamless passenger journeys and upholding Nigeria’s reputation as a welcoming destination,” Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in an address delivered by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Olugbenga Oyerinde. Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said: “History, is waiting to be written. I’m happy NNPC, SNEPCo and their co-venturers have chosen to be on the right side of history.”

Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration, Mrs. Wura-Ola Adepoju, commended NNPCL and SNEPCo for the initiative as did the Regional General Manager, Southwest, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Mr. Sunday Ayodele.

Other dignitaries who witnessed the handover included Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Values and Social Justice, Mr. Fela Durotoye; Kabiyesi Olota of Ota, HRM Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege; and Director/Head Corporate Relations of The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd, (SPDC) Mr. Igo Weli.

SNEPCo, which manages the deep-water business of Shell in Nigeria, according to the statement, has a long-standing belief in the power of collaboration and partnership.

It is expected that the partnership with the Murtala Muhammed International Airport will contribute significantly to the efficient screening of the over two million travellers who pass through the gateway annually.