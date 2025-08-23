NNPC-SNEPCo Junior Tennis: Aina, Samuel Clash In Girls U-16 Final

Goodness Aina keeps her appointed place in the Girls U-16 Finals of the NNPC-SNEPCo Junior Tennis Championships taking place in MKO Sports Arena, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Aina, from the LEKMAK Tennis Academy beat another emerging star, Favour James, from the GEUF Academy in UYO 9 – 3.

Aina, who is aiming to win back to back titles following her title run at the ZENITH Masters will face team mate Gloria Samuel, who eliminated Adesewa Olaniyan 9-3.

According to the Director of International Tennis Academy (ITA), organisers of the tourney, Godwin Kienka, the Boys U-14 promises to be a spectacle as Stanley Oriala, a USA-based promising talent, will take on Garuba Taiwo from Ogun State.

Other final matches lined up for the grand finale are the Boys 16, Girls 14, Boys 12, and the Girls 12.

Kienka added that the week-long tournament is part of the ITA Junior Tennis Circuits, which is preparing Nigeria’s top juniors for professional tennis future.