NNPC-SNEPCo Donates Medical Equipment To Support Surgeries In Nigeria

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) have donated medical equipment to the Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation (BOF) to enhance healthcare outreach in underserved communities across Nigeria’s South-West, North-Central, and South-South regions.

A statement released on Tuesday by Gladys Afam-Anadu, Media Relations Manager at Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), outlined that the donation will support nearly 5,000 fibroids and hernias surgeries, as well as dental procedures for an additional 5,000 individuals.

SNEPCo Managing Director Ronald Adams highlighted that the partnership with NNPC and BOF is part of the company’s ongoing social investment efforts aimed at improving lives across Nigeria.

Speaking through Dr. Ajike Oladoyin, Health Manager and Transformation, he reaffirmed SNEPCo’s commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and quality, especially in regions lacking such services.

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Oluwaseyi Omotowa, who was represented by Deputy External Relations Manager Edith Lawson, explained that the donation is a demonstration of NNPC Ltd’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and enhancing healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

He emphasized that the donation aligns with NNPC’s broader objective of fostering sustainable development and empowering communities nationwide.

“We understand the challenges faced by healthcare providers, and through this contribution, we hope to alleviate some of these burdens and enable healthcare professionals to deliver even more efficient and effective care,” Lawson said.

Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, head of BOF, expressed deep gratitude for the donation, noting that the medical equipment would support planned outreach programs this year in Kwara (North-Central), Ekiti (South-West), and Ebonyi and Bayelsa (South-East and South-South).

He further acknowledged the positive impact of NNPC-SNEPCo’s social investments, which include improving lives in internally displaced camps in North-East Nigeria, rebuilding hospital wards and educational institutions, and providing secondary, undergraduate, and postgraduate scholarships.

The foundation also received medical equipment donations as part of its Vision First initiative, benefiting over 6,000 people through an eye-care outreach held in Bariga Local Government Area, Lagos State, in August of the previous year.

Other donations have included medical equipment for health centers and charity homes in Badagry (Lagos State), Ogu Town (Yenagoa, Bayelsa State), and more.

