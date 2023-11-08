NNPC Signs Green Economy Dev Agreement With Niger Govt

Niger State government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd have signed a green economy and energy development partnership agreement for the development of four unique projects.

The projects include a Greenfield Hydroelectric power project, mega solar parks in institutions and a home solar system for 250,000 households out of the 800, 000 households in Niger state.

The rest are 500 million litres Ethanol plants with associated cropping of Maize /Sugarcane/Sweet Sorghum on 100,000 hectares of land in Niger state to produce over 500,000 tons of crops to feed the ethanol plant.

According to the agreement, which was signed on Tuesday, “NNPC plans to plant 135 million trees on 100,000 hectares of land as part of its commitment to climate protection and carbon sequestration towards its 2030 net zero targets”

The state governor, Hon. Mohammed Bago said Niger state is committed to planting 1 billion trees on 1 million hectares of land over the next 8 years.

“This plan has already gotten the commitment of NNPC, which is the largest oil and Gas company in Africa.

Niger state hopes to partner with other global oil and Gas, Shipping, Airlines, Cement companies, and the United Nations and its agencies in achieving the 1 billion trees target.

“This is the first of its kind in the history of the State”.