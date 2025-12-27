NNPC Should Tender Unreserved Apology To Nigerians For Past Fuel Scarcity During Yuletide – OPS

With Nigerians enjoying another round of uninterrupted fuel supply nationwide during the Yuletide following the impact of Dangote refinery, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have emphasised that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited should tender unreserved apology to Nigerians for causing them lots of hardships at the filling stations during Yuletide in the past.

The private sector group, comprising the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN); Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), and Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), queried why NNPC cannot meet fuel consumption supply of the entire Nigerians.

“But the entry of Dangote refinery with state-of-the-art facilities to produce 650,000 barrels-per-day in less than one year old has permanent- ly solved the inherent fuel crisis always experienced by Nigerians mostly during Yuletide,” they said.

They unilaterally said that Nigerians deserve an apology from NNPC management, which they said must compensate them for making them experienced such difficulties for years.

They commended Dangote refinery for coming into fuel production and distribution business and proffering a lasting solution to the country’s downstream sector in the oil and gas industry.

While speaking to Saturday Telegraph in an interview in Lagos on the issue, the Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi Kadir, said that the historic commencement of operations at the Dangote Refinery has redefined, not only Nigeria’s refining ambitions, but that of the entire African continent with the establishment of a new epicenter for oil product supply across West Africa and beyond.