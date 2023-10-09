NNPC/Seplat JV kicks-off 2023 edition of eye can see

The NNPC/Seplat Energy JV kicked-off the 2023 edition of the Eye Can See Programme (Eastern Asset) on October 5, in Owerri, Imo State. The initiative is the signature Corporate Social Responsibility healthcare programme of the NNPC/Seplat Energy JV, designed to provide quality eye care for people in its host communities.

The programme, which is targeted at men, women and children with eye problems aims to ensure the provision of free eye care, visual aid and surgical treatment for Cataract within NNPC/Seplat Energy operational communities.

This is in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, purposed to deliver Good Health and Well Being, to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing of all at all ages. In her welcome address, the Managing Director, Seplat East Onshore Limited, Mrs. Ibi-Ada Itotoi, said the Eye Can See initiative was part of the projects executed by the joint venture partners every year, assuring that the programme will be back next year, with improvements from feedbacks.