NNPC Secures Approval For $20bn Investment Decision On Bonga Deepwater Project

President Bola Tinubu has approved a targeted fiscal incentive designed to unlock the long awaited Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Bonga Southwest Aparo (BSWA) deep water project, according to a statement yesterday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mr Andy Odeh.

He explained that this marked a milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing drive to attract strategic investments and accelerate sustainable economic growth. He added that the project was estimated to attract about $20 billion in Foreign Direct Investment and position Nigeria for a new era of deepwater production.

According to him, the approval followed months of intensive technical and commercial negotiations involving NNPC Limited as the concessionaire, the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, and the Shell Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Wael Sawan.

Odeh stated that it represented the culmination of the President’s directive, issued during a courtesy visit by Sawan, to fast-track the enablers required to move this strategic national asset to FID. He added that it signaled renewed confidence in Nigeria’s policy direction and its resolve to translate reform momentum into tangible investment outcomes.

On the development, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bashir Ojulari, said: “This approval is a testament to the President’s leadership, NNPC’s disciplined execution and our ability to structure complex, bankable transactions that deliver value for Nigeria. “For nearly two decades, the Bonga Southwest project remained stalled.

Today, under President Tinubu’s reform-driven leadership and through NNPC’s sustained advocacy, we have broken that logjam. This is what partnership, persistence, and policy clarity can achieve.” Ojulari added: “This milestone further affirms NNPC’s commitment, under the President’s leadership, to unlocking Nigeria’s vast energy potential through partnerships, disciplined innovation and execution excellence.”

Odeh explained that the Bonga Southwest project would be the first FID on a Nigeria deepwater Production Sharing Contract asset since 2008, re-establishing Nigeria as a premier deepwater investment destination. He explained that the fiscal package approved by President Tinubu included an enhanced Production Tax Credit and resolution of the 2021 dispute settlement agreement, creating a competitive framework that balances national value with investor returns.