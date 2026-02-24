NNPC: Reopening Old Wounds On Nigeria’s Refineries

The NNPC refineries have continued to attract controversy, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The explanation by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Bayo Ojulari, that the four refineries owned by Nigeria were operating at a “monumental loss” to the country, prompting his management to direct a halt of their operations to prevent further value erosion, has once again reverberated the unending discourse and controversy surround the refineries.

He said NNPC Ltd was consistently pumping crude cargoes into the refineries each month, yet utilisation levels hovered around 50-55 per cent, leading to significant value leakage.

At a fireside chat titled “Securing Nigeria’s Energy Future” at the Nigeria International Energy Summit 2026, in Abuja, hae also concurred that the anger of the public over the poor performances of the refineries was justified, when juxtaposed with the monumental scale of public funds injected over the years for the rehabilitation of the refineries leading to high expectations on the facilities by Nigerians.

He admitted that upon assuming office, refining was not his core area of expertise, having spent most of his career in the upstream sector, but said accountability demanded rapid learning. The GCEO said that the financial reality of the refineries became immediately clear when his management team began a detailed review of their operations.

Ojulari said: “The first thing that became clear, and I want to say this very clearly, is that we were running at a monumental loss to Nigeria. We were just wasting money. I can say that confidently now. “We were spending a lot of money on operations, a lot of money on contractors.

But when you look at the net, we were just leaking away value. Sometimes you make a loss during investment, but you have a line of sight to recovery. That line of sight was not clear here. “We decided to stop the refinery and do a quick check. We planned that if things were lined up, we would reopen and work on them.

The crude we were taking into Port Harcourt was producing mid-grade products. When you aggregate their value compared to what you put in, it was a waste. “There were political pressures to keep the refinery product, lots of pressure.

But when you have been trained for over 35 years to focus on commerciality and profitability, you can’t sleep with that.” He added: “On the refineries, Nigerians were angry. A lot of money has been spent, and expectations were very high.

Nigeria’s four state-owned refineries, Port Harcourt (two plants), Warri, and Kaduna, have for decades operated far below capacity despite repeated turnaround maintenance exercises costing billions of dollars.

At various points, the plants have operated at single-digit capacity or been shut down entirely, forcing Africa’s largest oil producer to rely almost entirely on fuel imports.

Between 2015 and 2023 alone, successive administrations approved multiple rehabilitation contracts, yet domestic refining output remained negligible, intensifying public scrutiny of NNPC’s operational efficiency.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) owns and operates three refineries in Nigeria: Port Harcourt Refinery, located in Rivers State, comprises two refineries: the Old Port Harcourt Refinery: Commissioned in 1965 with a refining capacity of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) and the New Port Harcourt Refinery: Commissioned in 1985 with a capacity of 150,000 bpd with total capacity of210,000 bpd.

The complex included facilities for distillation, catalytic cracking, and hydrotreating, enabling the production of various petroleum products. The Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) located in Delta State, was commissioned in 1978 with : 125,000 bpd capacity.

The refinery complex includes a petrochemical plant with production capacities of 13,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTA) of polypropylene and 18,000 MTA of carbon black. And the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC): Located in Kaduna State, that was

commissioned in 1980 with initially capacity of 50,000 bpd, but expanded to 110,000 bpd by 1986. It was designed to process both Nigerian crude and imported heavy crude, it produces fuels, lubricating oils, and petrochemical products.

Currently, none of the refineries are working. The refineries were established to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products and to utilize the country’s crude oil resources effectively.

However, over the years, they have faced challenges related to maintenance, underfunding, and operational inefficiencies, leading to periods of inactivity and reduced capacity utilization. Recent rehabilitation efforts aim to restore and enhance their operational capacities also ended in futility.

The Port Harcourt Refinery located at Alesa Eleme, Rivers State, underwent rehabilitation and modernisation after the federal government, under the former President, now late Muhammadu Buhari, had in March 2021 secured a $1.5 billion loan to rehabilitate the facility.

The contract was by awarded by the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to an Italian firm, Tecnimont S.P.A, a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved $1.484 billion contract for the rehabilitation of both the Warri and Kaduna refineries, $897,678,800 for the rehabilitation of the Warri refinery, and $586,902,256 for Kaduna refinery.

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the State of Refineries in Nigeria had said the Federal Government spent a total sum of N11,349,583,186,313.40 from 2010 to May, 2023 on the rehabilitation of the refineries.

Also a group of Nigerians in the Diaspora, Global President of Nigerians in Diaspora Movement (NDM), had in a statement alleged that N17 trillion had been spent on turnaround maintenance to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries between 2002 and 2022.

It has been reported that Nigeria spent about $25 billion on turnaround maintenance of refineries in the past 25 years before the refineries were shut down. Regardless of the past rehabilitations, the NNPC’s audit report had in 2020 revealed that three of the nation’s four refineries recorded N1.64 trillion cumulative losses in their 2014 to 2018 details.

The three refineries still cost Nigeria N10.23 billion in expenses despite processing no crude oil in June last year 2020, according to the report. The NNPC Ltd had said the three refineries processed no crude because of the rehabilitation works on them.

“There was no associated crude plus freight cost for the three refineries since there was no production but operational expenses amounted to 10.27 billion. This resulted in an operating deficit of 10.23 billion by the refineries,” the report said.

According to the report, the combined losses from the Port Harcourt Refinery and Kaduna Refinery were N208.6 billion in 2014; N252.8 billion in 2015; N290.6 billion in 2016; N412 billion in 2017 and N475 billion in 2018. The last administration of Buhari had awarded contracts for the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

The then Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, had after the FEC meeting in Abuja said the FEC approved the sum of $1.48 billion for the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

Sylva stated that the rehabilitation of the refineries was awarded to Messers Saipem SPA and Saipem Contracting Limited at a total sum of $1.484 billion. He added that they would be rehabilitated in three phases of 21, 23, and 33 months spread over a 77 month period.

He explained that $897,678,800 will be spent on the repairs of the Warri refinery while $586,902,256 will be invested in the rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery.

The NNPC Ltd under the former Group Chief Executive Officer, Male Kyari, celebrated the resumption of refining of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries but they were later packed up by Ojulari’s administration.

President of the Dangote Group,Aliko Dangote at different times in 2025 had expressed pessimism over the continued operation of the refineries, and decried that despite stupendous financial injections, they may never work again. He spoke during a tour of his own refinery in July 2025, a media interaction.

According to him, over $18 billion has been spent on rehabilitating the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries, yet they remain largely unproductive. He made an analogue of repair the old, government-owned refineries to upgrading a 40-year-old car.

He said that even with a new engine, the overall structure cannot support modern, efficient technology. Dangote stated that before their decline, the refineries only dedicated 22 per cent of their capacity to producing Petrol (PMS), whereas his 650,000-capacity refinery focuses on high-output production.

Dangote, the 650,000-capacity Dangote refinery, which he built after the government of late President Umar Yar’adua aborted his acquisition of the government refineries now has over 50 per cent of its output dedicated to Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), saying that even government refineries committed just 22 per cent of their production to petrol. Dangote recalled how he and his team had to return the refineries to Yar’adua, a few months after former President Olusegun Obasanjo left office in 2007.

According to him, the former managers of the refinery had told Yar’Adua that Obasanjo sold the facilities below their costs as a parting gift to him. “The refineries that we bought before, which were owned by Nigeria, were doing about 22 per cent of PMS. We bought the refineries in January 2007.

Then we had to return them to the government because there was a change of government. And the Managing Director at that time convinced Yar’adua that the refineries would work. “They said they just gave them to us as a parting gift or so. And as of today, they have spent about $18bn on those refineries, and they are still not working.

And I don’t think, and I doubt very much if they will work. “(The turnaround maintenance) is like you trying to modernise a car that was built 40 years ago, when technology and everything have changed. Even if you change the engine, the body will not be able to take the shock of that new technology engine. Some people may be passionate about the refineries coming back on stream but such dream may not be realised.”

The National Public Relations Officer of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr. Joseph Obele, has expressed deep concern and disappointment over the recent remarks credited to the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr. Bayo Ojulari, in which he described the re-operationalisation of the Port Harcourt Refinery and Petrochemical Company as a “waste of resources” and admitted that NNPC lacks the capacity to operate refineries profitably.

Obele, who is also a Lecturer of Energy Marketing at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, in a statement, described the statement as troubling, demoralising, and deeply disturbing, noting that it raises fundamental questions about institutional responsibility, governance, and the stewardship of public resources.

According to him, over $1.5 billion of public funds were reportedly expended on the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, which was reopened in November 2024 and shut down again in May 2025 due to alleged financial losses.

“For the GCEO of NNPC to now dismiss the entire exercise as a waste of resources, without clear attribution of responsibility, performance audits, or accountability measures, is unacceptable to Nigerians.

“If NNPC truly lacks the capacity to run refineries profitably, as admitted by its own GCEO, then Nigerians deserve to know who advised the investment, who supervised the rehabilitation, who certified the restart, and who benefited from the contracts and operations.

“ Public institutions cannot casually dismiss a multi-billion-dollar national asset as a mistake without consequences,” Obele said. The PETROAN spokesperson also faulted the comment by Ojulari that Nigerians should be “thankful” solely because of the success of the Dangote Refinery.

While acknowledging the strategic importance and commendable achievement of the privately owned refinery, Obele stressed that private investments cannot replace the constitutional and economic obligation of government to efficiently manage public assets.

He said: “Dangote Refinery is a private investment driven by profit and efficiency. NNPC, on the other hand, holds national assets in trust for Nigerians. One cannot be used as an excuse for the failure of the other.”

The energy expert further warned that alleged repeated public admissions of incompetence by NNPC leadership risk eroding investor confidence, weakening Nigeria’s energy security framework, and undermining years of policy efforts aimed at domestic refining, price stability, and job creation.

Obele called on the GCEO of NNPC Ltd to understand that his appointment was to solve problems, not to retreat behind the success of a private refinery.

He described as most worrisome the assertion that there is no urgency to restart the Port Harcourt Refinery because the Dangote Refinery is currently meeting Nigeria’s petroleum needs. “Such a statement is annoying, unacceptable, and indicative of leadership that is not solutioncentric,” he said.

The PETROAN National PRO reiterated that Nigeria cannot continue to normalise waste, institutional failure, and retrospective justification of poor decisions.

He opined that admitting failure is only meaningful when followed by accountability, reforms, and a clear, credible plan to prevent recurrence.