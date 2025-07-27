NNPC Reduces Fuel Pump Price By N10 In Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has reduced its fuel pump price by N10 in Lagos. Investigation by New Telegraph yesterday confirmed the development as many stations owned by NNPC Ltd adjusted their template price from N865 to the new price of N855 per litre.

Though no official explanation had been given as of the time of filing the report, one of the attendants, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was a new directive given by the station’s boss.

It was also learnt that Ardova Plc also reduced by N10 fuel pump price at its stations in Lagos. But it was observed that some other fuel distributors were still selling at the old rate of N865 per litre.

Meanwhile, information is rife that a private refinery is to be established by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gasoline Associates International Limited (GAIL), Dr. Lukman Akande Bolaji.

The setting up of the refinery is expected to further revolution – ise the downstream sector.

Sources said the refinery, which will be sited at Ipokia, in Ogun State, is designed to process 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day in its initial phase, with the capacity to scale up to 450,000 barrels daily.

It was further learnt that when operational, it will produce fuel Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and Jet Fuel (ATK), along with petrochemical derivatives for both domestic use and international markets.