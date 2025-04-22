NNPC Reduces Fuel Price To N880/Litre In Lagos, N935/Litre In Abuja

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reduced the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, at its filling stations in Lagos and Abuja.

It was observed yesterday that NNPC Ltd retail outlets sold the product for as low as N880 per litre in Lagos and N935 per litre in Abuja.

The current price represents a N45 drop from the previous price of N925 per litre in Lagos and a N15 cut from the prior price of N950 per litre in Abuja.

At the NNPC Ltd filling station at Apple Junction, Lagos, the product was sold for N880 per litre. However, at the Ago Palace branch, the pump price of petrol was N905 per litre.

Similarly, two filling stations on Idimu Road sold petrol for N910 per litre and a branch at Ikotun Road sold the product for N910 per litre.

In Abuja, at the Airport Road, Lugbe, and the Federal Housing, Kubwa, the price of the product dropped to N935 per litre.

