NNPC, Others Hike Fuel Pump Prices

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) yesterday increased its fuel pump prices N785 per litre in Lagos to N835 per litre and from N815 to N839 per litre in Abuja.

These represent an increase of N50 in Lagos and a N20 in Abuja. Recall that the Dangote Refinery had on Monday night announce increment of its ex-gantry price from N699 to N799 per litre and that MRS retail outlets will be selling at N839 per litre instead of about N739 it had been selling during the yuletide.

Given the new increase by NNPC Ltd, sources revealed that some NNPC Ltd station sell about N850 per litre in Eastern states; between N850- N900 per litre in northern states and N850 per litre in some south-south states.

In Lagos many filling stations including those owned by some major and independent marketers increased their prices. Transporters cashed in on the increment to hike fares making some commuters to be stranded or to trek long distances.

In Abuja, the new price was observed yesterday across several NNPC retail outlets in the capital city. Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that NNPC filling stations in areas such as Central Business District, Wuse, Garki and along the Kubwa Expressway had adjusted their pump displays to reflect the new price.

As at yesterday afternoon, AY Shafa, Total and Eterna filing stations were selling a litre at N900, while AMMASCO sold at N860. The price adjustment was not limited to NNPC outlets, as other major marketers in Abuja also revised their rates upward.

Filling stations operated by independent marketers and private depot owners were seen selling petrol between N860 and N905 per litre in some parts of the FCT, particularly in high-demand locations and satellite towns.