NNPC Now Own 900 Fuel Stations Across Nigeria – Kyari

The group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari on Friday disclosed that NNPC Retails Ltd has over 900 fuel stations spread across the country.

He said the company also controls about 30 per cent of the market in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.

Kyari noted that NNPC Retails Limited made a profit of N18.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Kyari disclosed this at the resumed investigative hearing of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPCL.

He said the organisation did nothing wrong in the acquisition as it was purely a business decision that began to yield results less than one year after it was done.

He said “This company came into existence as a result of the passage of the Petroleum Industries Act which included the creation of a commercial company oil company that will work for all.

“You also decide that the shareholders of this company will be the federation meaning that the overall 200 million Nigerians are shareholders in this company. The PIA also mandate this company to be the energy guarantor. This country. So, it is not an option for this company to do otherwise.

“It is part of the law that we should protect the national interest in a way to guarantee energy security. It is very clear that there is a huge relationship between energy security and national security anywhere in the world. Countries go to war to ensure energy security.

“It is on the basis of this and to discharge our responsibility as proscribed by the law, we do need to have capacity to have control over the downstream sector of the economy.

“We started NNPC Retail Limited in the year 2000 and until the period of acquiring the OVH chain, we were not able to grow organically. We only had 48 stations that we owned and a mirage of companies that are affiliates all over the country, some of which were not functional fuel stations.

“They could not serve the purpose because there were dealers who could not pay for the cost of the products and we had locations where we could not guarantee either the quantity or quality of the products sold.

“We failed to grow organically for 23 years. The only way to bridge that gap is to do something strategic and this is very difficult in our industry. You have to acquire other people’s assets I’d you want to grow to achieve the objective of the PIA and grow this company to the business we want it to be.

“The corporation has been a loss-making corporation for many years. With the transformation that came into the company before the PIA and after the PIA, this company is now a net profit company declaring profit for its shareholders.

“We saw the opportunity to acquire this asset and add to our portfolio so that we can meet the requirements of the law. Right now, we are in control of 30 per cent of the market in the downstream by this acquisition. No company will come to the public to announce that but is selling the company except by auction or acquisition.

“Acquisition of companies are always within internal processes of the company and every company has its own internal processes.

In the case of OVH, they had two options. It is either they go to the exchange and sell 100 per cent equity or do a management buyout.

“This is not new and this is what OVH opted for. We had no idea that they were doing this. They got to the point of sale. We saw the opportunity and waited for the deal to be closed and then latched on it and we are, proud that we made this acquisition.

“We have nothing to hide, but this is a commercial relationship. But we did nothing wrong. We know that there is an acquisition that has taken place in this country, far less in scale and value than what we go”.