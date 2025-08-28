NNPC Mulls Partnership With Professional Refinery Firm

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bayo Ojulari, has disclosed that the company is considering a partnership with a professional refinery company as part of efforts to revive Nigeria’s moribund refineries and make them sustainably profitable.

Ojulari made this known on Thursday in Abuja while receiving members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN). He said the NNPC’s move aligns with PENGASSAN’s recommendation that Nigeria adopt the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) model by divesting some of its shares and allowing private sector experts to take the lead in managing refineries.

He explained that a technical review of the country’s three refineries had been completed, while a commercial review of the Port Harcourt Refinery was recently concluded, leading to the decision to seek a technical partner.

“The solution you are proposing is the solution we are working on. From the commercial review of Port Harcourt refinery, we concluded that the best way forward is to bring in a true professional refinery company to partner with us,” Ojulari said.

“We cannot keep pouring money into a facility that cannot be fully operationalized. Bringing in a refinery partner will allow us to sustainably run these assets.”

The GCEO noted that decades of neglect and lack of regular maintenance were responsible for the current state of the refineries, which have been recording heavy losses.

“When I resumed, one of my top priorities was to see if we could quickly fix the refineries. What I found was alarming—we were losing between ₦300 million and ₦500 million monthly. We were pumping in about 50,000 barrels of crude, but output was less than 40% of what we put in,” he revealed.

“Rather than continue to lose money, we decided to halt operations temporarily and work on a sustainable strategy.”

Ojulari assured Nigerians and stakeholders that President Bola Tinubu has not pressured the NNPC to take shortcuts or make politically motivated decisions.

“The President has been clear: whatever we do must be sustainable. There’s no need to pretend or keep running refineries at a loss,” he said.

On recent protests and calls for his removal, Ojulari admitted there were plans to oust him but stressed that he and his team remain committed to their mandate.

“Let’s not pretend, there is a formidable plan to take me out. Quite a number of our leadership team members have been under attack. However, we remain focused on delivering the mandate of the President,” he said, adding that many staff members have been distressed but are determined to push through.

Earlier, PENGASSAN President Comrade Festus Osifo commended Ojulari for improvements in pipeline operations and pledged the union’s support to the NNPC.

“Managing an institution like this is not easy. There will always be ups and downs, but we are solidly behind you,” Osifo said.

“Our goal is to work with you to stabilize the system, boost output, and ensure NNPC remains vibrant. We are currently producing about 1.8 million barrels per day, but we believe production can reach 2.6 million barrels per day by 2026.”