NNPC Ltd’s Soneye Named NIPR Spokesperson Of The Year

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Olufemi Soneye, has been honoured as the 2025 Spokesperson of the Year by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday night, following a rigorous evaluation of Nigeria’s most accomplished communicators.

Soneye emerged as the top choice among an elite group of finalists, including Igo Weli of Shell Petroleum, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Akande of Sifax Group, and Osagie Edward from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The NNPCL spokesperson’s journey to the top award began with a win in the “Distinguished Spokesperson – Oil and Gas” category, where he outshined industry veterans such as Chief Chinedu Ukadike of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria ( IPMAN) and Shell’s Igo Weli.

This marks the second consecutive year Soneye has clinched the category award, having also won in 2024 ahead of Shell’s Michael Adande and Dr. Johnson Nkwocha of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals.

