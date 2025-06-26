NNPC Ltd Warns Of Power Jeopardy In Key Regions

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has warned that without timely intervention, power supply to key regions in Nigeria may be jeopardized, with potential economic and social impacts.

It also expressed concerns over delayed payments and tariff gaps within the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) framework, posing operational sustainability risks to these gas-fired power projects.

Energy, NNPC Ltd, Olalekan Ogunleye, gave the warning during a high-level meeting at NNPC Towers in Abuja among the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; and the NNPC Ltd leadership, according to a statement yesterday by Ekpo’s spokesman, Louis Ibah.

According to Ibah, the meeting focused on urgent financial and policy interventions to resolve tariff-related issues impacting the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant, Okpai Independent Power Plant (IPP) Phase 2, and Kano IPP Phase 1.

He added that the Federal Government was considering strategic interventions to address power tariff challenges affecting gas supply and payment structures at key NNPC Ltd led thermal power plants.

According to the statement, Ekpo noted that resolving this bottleneck was critical to ensuring Nigeria’s gas-to-power infrastructure delivers its full value to the economy and the people.

He emphasized the importance of reliable power generation for regional stability and industrial development in Maiduguri, Kano, and increased supply to the National Grid from Okpai Phase 2 IPP.