NNPC Ltd Unveils Gas Master Plan 2.0

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has officially unveiled its Gas Master Plan (GMP) 2026, tagged; “NGMP 2026.”

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Andy Odeh, said in a statement yesterday that the development is part of ongoing efforts to reposition Nigeria’s gas sector as the engine room of national industrialisation, energy security, and sustainable economic growth.

According to Odeh, the unveiling, held at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Friday, January 30, marks a strategic inflection point in Nigeria’s energy transition journey, underscoring government’s resolve to translate the nation’s vast gas endowment into tangible economic value, infrastructure expansion, and global competitiveness, in alignment with its long-term development aspirations.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the Gas Master Plan as a deliberate pivot from policy articulation to disciplined execution, anchored on commercial viability and integrated sector-wide coordination.

He said: “Today’s launch is not merely the unveiling of a document; it represents a deliberate shift towards a more integrated, commercially driven, and execution focused gas sector, aligned with Nigeria’s development aspirations. Nigeria is fundamentally a gas nation.

With one of the largest proven gas reserves in Africa, our challenge has never been potential, but translation: translating resources into reliable supply, infrastructure into value, and policy into measurable outcomes for our economy and our people. The Gas Master Plan speaks directly to this challenge.”