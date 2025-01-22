NNPC Ltd Uncovers 55 Illegal Refineries In One Week

Share

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has uncovered 55 illegal refineries and 29 illegal pipeline connections in one week, between January 11 to 17, 2025, across the Niger Delta region.

It added that it recorded a total of 179 incidents of oil theft in the region. These were contained in a video documentary on the official YouTube channel of the NNPCL seen by New Telegraph yesterday.

It also said that 30 suspects were arrested and there were the discoveries of various illegal oil installations.

