NNPC Ltd, TotalEnergies, Sapetro Execute PSC For Deepwater Blocks

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, in partnership with the TotalEnergies–Sapetro Consortium, has executed a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs) 2000 and 2001. This marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector as the first of such PSC to comprehensively cover both crude oil and natural gas exploration and production.

The event, which took place at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) headquarters in Abuja, according to a statement from NNPC Ltd, signifies a major milestone in the Federal Government’s efforts to harness Nigeria’s vast hydrocarbon resources responsibly and profitably.

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, noted that the significant event represented the first of its kind with high-impact prospects that will improve energy security and drive Nigeria’s economic growth.

“This particular PSC is unique in many respects. It is the first PSC that comprehensively covers its scope, both crude oil and natural gas. It is the first PSC with robust gas terms including a profit gas fleet that incentivizes monetisation of non-associated gas,” he stated.

The GCEO highlighted that the ceremony as not merely a contract signing, but a powerful testament to the success of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and a clear signal to the global investment community that Nigeria is indeed poised for business. Ojulari emphasized NNPC Ltd’s commitment to leveraging such partnership and expertise in deepening upstream operations to surpass the successes achieved in previous deepwater projects, by applying cutting-edge technology and high operational standards to ensure commercial viability and sustainability.

Chief Commission Executive of NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, in his remark, said the award of the two offshore blocks, spanning about 2,000 square kilometres, was a direct product of a transparent, competitive, and reform-driven framework introduced under the PIA 2021.

He also commended NNPC Ltd. and the contractors; TotalEnergies (holding 80% interest) and Sapetro (holding 20% interest), for their commitment to exploration and production activities in the country, citing success in previous assets such as Egina and Akpo. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Limited, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, described the signing as a reaffirmation of TotalEnergies’ deep and enduring commitment to Nigeria, where the company has operated for over 60 years.

Bouyer stated that the blocks, awarded through an open and transparent bid process, represented the first International oil company (IOC) to secure such deepwater assets in over 10 years. Managing Director of South Atlantic Petroleum Limited (Sapetro), Mr. Chukwuemeke Anagbogu, expressed his delight in the partnership, noting that the signing reaffirms Sapetro’s alignment with government’s vision for responsible resource utilisation, local content advancement, and inclusive economic progress.