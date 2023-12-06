NNPC Ltd to start pricing crude supplies against dated Brent in 2024

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) will start pricing crude supplies against dated Brent crude in 2024, according to Bloomberg. The report yesterday disclosed that NNPCL would change how it prices its crude cargoes from January 2024.

Bloomberg quoted a circular credited to NNPCL, which outlined that the oil company will shift its pricing method, moving from basing prices on the average settlement of Dated Brent in the five days following loading to using the monthly average of Dated Brent, the physical-crude benchmark. According to the report, this adjustment might introduce higher risk factors to the country’s crude supplies.

Oil market traders mentioned in the report opined that this shift in pricing strategy could potentially expose the cargoes to increased volatility like the fluctuations observed in broader oil markets. They added that the change in approach might necessitate a greater reliance on hedging strategies due to the less precise timeframe that will be used for pricing the cargo.

A part of the Bloomberg report said: “NNPC plans to stick with initial nominated loading dates for pricing purposes, according to the circular. The traders said it will be more difficult to compare the price of NNPC’s shipments to Europe with cargoes from the Mediterranean and North Sea, as well as WTI Midland most of which are priced using the five-day system. That may make the nation’s barrels less competitive.”