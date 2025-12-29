NNPC Ltd To Sell Stake In Some Assets, Invites Bids

…Restores Escravos–Lagos Pipeline to Full Operations

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) plans to sell stakes in some of its oil and gas assets.

Reuters on Monday also reported that NNPC Ltd has called for bids, citing an invitation document it saw.

New Telegraph reports that NNPC owns some assets outright and others in partnership with international oil companies, including Shell , Chevron Eno and TotalEnergies.

According to Reuters, the document did not disclose how much it aims to raise or the size of the stakes on offer.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Andy Odeh, had yet to provide his response and did not respond to enquiries on the subject matter.

Meanwhile, NNPC Ltd has announce the successful restoration of the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) in Warri, Delta State.

Odeh in a statement explained that following the unexpected explosion on December 10, 2025, the company immediately activated its emergency response, deployed coordinated containment measures, and worked tirelessly with multidisciplinary teams to ensure the damaged section was repaired, pressure-tested, and safely recommissioned.

“Today, the pipeline is fully operational, reaffirming our resilience and commitment to energy security.

“This achievement was made possible through the unwavering support of our host communities, the guidance of regulators, the vigilance of security agencies, and the dedication of our partners and staff.

“Together, we turned a challenging moment into a success story, restoring operations in record time while upholding the highest standards of safety and environmental stewardship.

“As we move forward, NNPC Limited remains steadfast in its pledge to protect our environment, safeguard our communities, and maintain the integrity and reliability of our assets.

“Thank you for your trust as we continue to power progress for Nigeria and beyond,” Odeh said.