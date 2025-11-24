NNPC Ltd To Partner Private Operators To Fix Refineries

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr Bayo Ojulari, has said the company is collaborating with private investors to fix the nation’s refineries.

He also said the company will ensure quality, sustainable output of products, which can compete with others in the market.

Ojulari, who spoke at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, stated that the overhaul of the refineries would also give the country the option to export refined products.

Ojulari said: “We are running a rigorous review of the Refineries to ensure that whatever solutions we put forward would be sustainable and the refinery is profitable. We are a limited liability company, and if the refinery is not profitable the it cannot work.

“Most importantly, we don’t hear the story of the refinery is working today, and it’s not working tomorrow.

“That is not a switch, but requires rigorous engineering, rigorous commercial construct.”