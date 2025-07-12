NNPC Ltd To List On Stock Exchange By 2028 – Ojulari

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Bayo Ojulari, has said the NNPC Ltd has a road map to be listed on the stock exchange by 2028.

He stated that the listing is part of a larger roadmap enabled by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which he said has reset and stabilised Nigeria’s energy industry.

According to a post on NNPC Ltd X on Friday, Ojulari spoke at the 9th Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries International Seminar in Vienna, Austria.

He said, “We have a roadmap to be listed by 2028,” Ojulari announced to the audience, comprising global energy leaders, OPEC ministers, oil company executives, international investors, and key stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

“Nigeria has been undergoing a transformational journey since the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act.

“The PIA has reset and brought stabilisation to the energy industry, particularly oil and gas in Nigeria. It gives us the roadmap and allows us to monitor our progress.”

He added: “The undertaking of passing such a law would be difficult anywhere in the world, and would take time to implement, especially for national oil companies. But it takes the collaboration of industry players and our regulatory bodies to achieve the greatness we want.

“The newly reconstituted board of directors of NNPC Ltd is a team of consummate professionals and global leaders who have worked across international companies and the private sector.

“With the collaboration of our industry players, we would be the catalyst in the transformation of the national oil company to a limited liability company.

“We have done quite a lot in terms of providing stability, ensuring that when you do business in Nigeria, your business is secured. That has been quite an undertaking.

“We would also ensure that the new NNPC Ltd provides the prudence and leadership that is of international repute, and we would continue to learn from all of you as we reposition NNPC Ltd.”