NNPC Ltd Remits N8.86trn To Federation Account

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that it had remitted a total of N8.86 trillion to the Federation Account between January and July 2025. It added that its revenue rose to N4.655 trillion in August, compared to N4.406 trillion recorded in July.

These were contained in its Monthly Report Summary for August 2025. According to data from the report, NNPC Ltd also achieved a 91.3 percent increase in its monthly profit as its profit rose to N539 billion in August 2025 from N185 billion in July.

The report showed that Nigeria produced an average of 1.65 million barrels of crude oil per day in August, which represents a 2.9 percent decline from the 1.7 million barrels per day pumped in July. It added that gas output also dropped by 10 percent to 6,949mmscf/d, down from 7,722mmscf/d in the previous month.

The company stated that the shortfall was due to scheduled maintenance across some upstream facilities, in line with the Nigeria LNG Turn Around Maintenance (TAM). It added that industry-wide collaboration was ongoing to ramp up production following the exercise.

“The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline has reached 84 percent completion, with construction progressing on multiple fronts to accelerate delivery “The Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline is 96 percent complete.

So far, 113 kilometres of the pipeline have been commissioned, currently supplying about 300mmscf/d of gas from producers including AHL (250mmscf/d), as well as Platform, Chorus, and Xenergi (50mmscf/d),” the report stated.