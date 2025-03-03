 NNPC Ltd Reduces Fuel Pump Price To N860

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has reduced its fuel pump price from N945 to N860.

New Telegraph on Monday gathered that its filling stations in Lagos and Abuja have adjusted to the new price.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, in a response to New Telegraph inquiry, stated that price adjustments occur regularly, and reflect the influence of market forces.

He said: “Since deregulation, we have consistently adjusted prices in various areas in response to market dynamics.

“As an energy company, it is not our practice to issue press releases or make public announcements for routine price adjustments at the pump, as such changes are a fundamental aspect of a market-driven system.

“These adjustments occur regularly, reflecting the influence of market forces.

“This is precisely the strength of NNPC Ltd’s approach that ensures and guarantees energy security for our nation while fostering an open, competitive environment where every Nigerian interested in the sector can participate freely and in line with established regulations.”

The Public Relations Officer of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association, (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike confirmed that the NNPC Ltd fuel stations have adjusted their fuel pump price to N860.

He, however, stated that the price adjustment has not been reflected on the portal that the marketers belong to.

He said: “Although it has not been reflected in our marketers’ portal, once they (NNPC Ltd) adjust their pump prices internally, it means they will adjust the marketers’ ex-depot price.

“Some of the coordinators have confirmed that they have adjusted the price, but we the independent marketers, except we see it in our portals reflect, so that we will know what the ex-depot price is.

“In their pump price they (NNPC Ltd) have adjusted. At their stations, they are selling N860. But the portal has not yet reflected the price, this N860 is in their filling station.”

The price reduction apparently is a fallout of a price war between NNPC Ltd, Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd.

Recall that Dangote refinery on February 26, 2025 announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of its fuel by N65.00, from N890 to N825 per litre, effective from 27th February.

According to the statement, fuel started to be sold at MRS: N860 per litre in Lagos, N870 in South-West, N880 in North, N890 in South-South South-East.

It said: “Nigerians will be able to purchase the high-quality Dangote petrol at the following prices in all our partners’ retail outlets. For MRS Holdings stations, it will sell for N860 per litre in Lagos, N870 per litre in the South-West, N880 per litre in the North, and N890 per litre in the South-South and South-East respectively.

“The same product will also be available at the following prices in AP (Ardova Petroleum) and Heyden stations: N865 per litre in Lagos, N875 per litre in the South-West, N885 per litre in the North, and N895 per litre in the South-South and South-East.”

