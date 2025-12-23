NNPC Ltd Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Responsible Energy Devt In Ogoniland

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to peace, dialogue, and responsible energy development in Ogoniland.

Speaking during a Federal Government delegation’s visit to Ogoniland, Rivers State, Ojulari described the renewed engagement by the Federal Government as a demonstration of hope and a new beginning grounded in partnership, mutual respect, and understanding.

“This visit affirms the Federal Government’s commitment, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to peace, dialogue, and rebuilding trust. For NNPC Limited, it marks a new beginning, one that places people, livelihoods, and the environment at the centre of operations,” Ojulari said, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh.

Acknowledging Ogoniland’s painful history, the GCEO stressed that recognising past challenges is essential for shaping a different future. He commended the Presidential Committee on Ogoni Re-entry, led by Professor Don Baridam, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for their leadership in fostering trust and confidence.

Ojulari further highlighted NNPC Ltd.’s commitment to host communities, announcing that 30 Ogoni indigenes have received employment offers and are expected to commence work in January 2026. “This marks a meaningful step toward shared progress and opportunities for our communities,” he added.

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, lauded President Tinubu for his dedication to resolving longstanding issues in Ogoniland, noting that the government has begun fulfilling key commitments, including road construction, the establishment of a University of Environment, hospitals, an industrial park, and job opportunities.

National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who represented the President, thanked the Ogoni people and Rivers State stakeholders for their cooperation. He described Rivers as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, attributing this largely to responsible leadership and community collaboration.

Ogoniland, operated by NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), a flagship upstream subsidiary of NNPC Ltd, is home to OML-11, Nigeria’s largest onshore oil block, holding over 40% of the country’s recoverable reserves.