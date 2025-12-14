NNPC Ltd Provides Update On Escravos–Lagos Pipeline Explosion In Delta

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has confirmed that containment measures have been successfully implemented following an incident along a section of the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) in South-West Warri, Delta State, ensuring the safety of host communities, personnel, and the environment.

According to a statement on Sunday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, all relevant pipeline sections have been safely and securely isolated.

Odeh explained that a joint preliminary inspection was conducted at the affected site by technical teams from NNPC Ltd, the Nigeria Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and maintenance contractors.

“NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), the operator of the network, has activated its Business Continuity Plan to manage the impact on all affected stakeholders, including shippers and suppliers,” he said.

The company confirmed that it continues to maintain open communication with host communities, state authorities, and other critical stakeholders, appreciating their cooperation and support.

The incident occurred on 10 December 2025, near Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State, with the explosion reported at around 17:50 hours.

Initial observations indicated a pressure drop consistent with a loss of containment on the NGIC pipeline. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, Odeh said, noting that further confirmation will follow a detailed inquiry.

“Our priority at this time is the safety of nearby communities and the protection of the environment. Emergency response procedures have been activated, and we are working closely with relevant authorities and community leaders to ensure a coordinated approach to mitigate impact,” he stated.

Odeh reaffirmed NNPC Ltd’s commitment to upholding the highest safety and environmental standards and assured that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.