NNPC Ltd Posts N8.8TRN Revenue for 2022 Financial Year

…Acquired 20 per Cent Stakes in Dangote Refinery for $2.76 Billion–Report

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said that its revenue increased to N8.81 trillion in 2022. This was contained in its audited financial statements for the 16-month period ending December 2022 seen by Saturday Telegraph yesterday. According to the document, the revenue of NNPC Ltd increased by 37.32 percent — from N6.42 trillion in 2021. The group’s Profit-After-Tax (PAT) increased to N2.523 trillion — a 273.9 percent increase from the N674 billion recorded in 2021, an increase which is the highest. The report attributed the profit to the “owners of the company” (N2.521 trillion) and “non-controlling interests” (N1.78 billion).

Further findings from the report disclosed that the oil company had a total current assets of N21.59 trillion and a total current liabilities of N49.35 trillion at the end of 2022, while its total assets increased by 260.48 percent from N16.27 trillion in 2021 to N58.65 trillion. Its total liabilities also rose by 266.72 percent from N13.46 trillion in 2021 to N49.53 trillion in 2022, while deferred tax liabilities stood at N13.23 trillion in 2022, deferred tax assets amounted to N3.09 trillion in the review period. The report also disclosed that the cost of sales also rose to N6.7 trillion in 2022 — a 25.47 percent increase from N5.34 trillion in 2021. In 2018, the state-owned oil company had posted a loss of N803 billion and N1.7 billion in 2019.

In 2020, the oil company reversed the deficit and posted a profit of N287 billion, and recorded another growth of N674.1 billion profit in 2021. The report also showed that NNPC Ltd acquired a 20 per cent stake in Dangote refinery for $2.76 billion through a $1.036 funding from Lekki Re- finery Funding Limited of which $1 billion was paid to Dangote Refinery and $36 million accounting for transaction costs. It also pledged 335,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil for the 20 percent stake in the Dangote refinery.

It said: “The balance of the cost of equity investments made in DPRP FZE, which is $1.76 billion will be paid upon completion of the refinery project starting April 1, 2023 or any other date agreed between the parties (NNPC and Dangote Oil Refining Company Limited) via a combination of a $2.5/bb1. discount (on the official selling price) per barrel of 300,000 barrels per day to DPRP FZE, and 100% of NNPC’s portion of any dividend declared by DPRP FZE throughout the repayment period.”

Meanwhile NNPC Ltd in a post on its X handle said that 2023 was a year of record achievement for NNPC Limited’s Gas, Power and New Energy Directorate. It read: “From the Groundbreaking of the 350MW project being the first phase of the planned capacity of 1,350MW Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant (GIPP) to the execution of Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) MoUs with Golar LNG, UTM Offshore Ltd., Wison Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., 2023 was a year of record achievement for NNPC Limited’s Gas, Power and New Energy Directorate.”