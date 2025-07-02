NNPC Ltd Posts N6.008trn Revenue In May – Report

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced that it earned revenue of N6.008 trillion in May, 2025.

It stated that its Profit After Tax was N1.054 trillion and that it made N5.583 trillion as statutory payment. This was contained in NNPC Limited Monthly Report Summary for May 2025 published yesterday.

According to the report, crude oil & condensate production for the month under review was 1.629million barrels per day (mbpd); natural gas production was 7,352mmscf/d; NRS stations (fuel availability) was 62 per cent; (Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben) Gas Pipeline is a major Nigerian infrastructure project (OB3) was 96 per cent completed, and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline was 81 per cent completed while upstream pipeline availability was 98 per cent

I gave the following account as crude oil & condensate sales (mbbls), May, 24.77; April, 22.16; March, 17.27; February, 25.31 and January 23.08.

The report warned: “Crude oil, condensate and gas production figures are provisional and reflect only NNPC Limited and its partner’s volumes.

It excludes volumes of independent operators reported by NUPRC. All financial figures are provisional and unaudited. All operational and financial data are for May 2025 unless indicated otherwise.”