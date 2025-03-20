NNPC Ltd: PHRC Fully Operational, Refining Products

Share

…says no fire incident

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) yesterday reassured Nigerians that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers State remained operational and continued to produce on-spec petroleum products, despite a minor incident at a section of the refinery.

This was contained in a statement by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye. The statement was titled: “PHRC Fully Operational & Producing Refined Products – NNPC Ltd.”

Soneye said: “NNPC Ltd wishes to clarify that despite a minor incident at a section of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) earlier today, the plant remains operational and continues to produce on-spec refined petroleum products.

“NNPC Ltd assures the public that there is no cause for concern, as all sections of the recently rehabilitated plant are in full operation.”

Soneye had in an earlier statement yesterday titled: “No Explosion At PHRC, NNPC Ltd Clarifies,’ refuted reports of an explosion at the PHRC in Rivers State. The company clarified that what occurred was a flare incident, which has since been fully contained.

He added: “There is no danger or health hazard to staff, the surrounding communities, or the environment. “NNPC Ltd. urges the media and the public to disregard any reports suggesting an explosion at the refinery, as they are entirely false.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

