NNPC Ltd, Partners Launch 97MMSCF/D Capacity Mini-LNG Plants

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd) and its partners, yesterday launched five mini-Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State. The groundbreaking ceremony signaled the commencement of construction works on the five miniLNG plants namely:

NNPC Prime LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG and LNG Arete, according to a statement by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye.

He stated that the launch of the plants was in furtherance of the efforts of NNPC Ltd to deepen domestic gas utilisation, in line with the Federal Government’s gas revolution agenda.

He said that NNPC Ltd had a stake in three of the five mini-LNG plants (90% in Prime LNG, 50% in NGML/Gasnexus LNG and 10% in BUA LNG), while Highland LNG and LNG Arete are developed by other private companies.

He explained that all in all, the plants have a combined capacity of 97 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscf/d). According to him, the partnership between NNPC Ltd and private investors represents a strategic leap towards energy sufficiency, off-grid industrial support and carbon emission reduction in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Group Chief Executive Officer, (GCEO) NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to Federal Government’s gas-to-power aspirations, He noted that natural gas holds the key to unlocking a bright and prosperous future for Nigeria, and is a catalyst for industrialisation, job creation, and economic diversification.

He said the projects played a critical role in increasing access to energy for millions of Nigerians, providing job opportunities, promoting economic growth and contributing to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while creating opportunities for gas commercialisation and supporting the Federal Government’s flare down initiatives.

