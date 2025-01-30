NNPC Ltd, Partners Launch 97mmscf/d Capacity Five Mini-LNG Plants In Ajaokuta

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd) and its partners, on Thursday, launched five mini-Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

The groundbreaking ceremony signaled the commencement of construction works on the five Mini-LNG plants namely: NNPC Prime LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG and LNG Arete, according to a statement by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye.

He stated that the launch of the plants is in furtherance of the efforts of NNPC Ltd to deepen domestic gas utilization, in line with the Federal Government’s Gas Revolution Agenda.

He said that NNPC Ltd has a stake in three of the five mini-LNG plants (90% in Prime LNG, 50% in NGML/Gasnexus LNG and 10% in BUA LNG), while Highland LNG and LNG Arete are developed by other private companies. He explained that all in all, the plants have a combined capacity of 97 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscf/d).

According to him, the partnership between NNPC Ltd and private investors represents a strategic leap towards energy sufficiency, off-grid industrial support and carbon emission reduction in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Group Chief Executive Officer, (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to the Federal Government’s gas-to-power aspirations.

He noted that natural gas holds the key to unlocking a bright and prosperous future for Nigeria, and is a catalyst for industrialization, job creation, and economic diversification.

He said the projects play a critical role in increasing access to energy for millions of Nigerians, providing job opportunities, promoting economic growth and contributing to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while creating opportunities for gas commercialisation and supporting the Federal Government’s flare down initiatives.

“These Mini LNG facilities will ensure the efficient transportation of gas over long distances, providing a cleaner and cheaper source of energy to households, mobility, industries, and businesses. This is particularly important for regions that currently lack access to gas pipeline infrastructure,” Kyari added.

He attributed the company’s strides in upstream and gas infrastructure projects to the unwavering support of President Bola Tinubu in utilizing gas resources to fuel industrialization, achieve energy security and foster economic growth and development.

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, who flagged off the construction of the five mini LNG plants, according to a statement by his media aide: Louis Ibah, described the event as historic and signified the seriousness the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, attached to deepening utilization of the country’s abundant natural gas resources.

“I commend the outstanding efforts of NNPC Ltd. and its partners who worked round the clock to achieve this milestone event,” Ekpo said, praising the teamwork that made the projects possible.

“As we look forward to a smooth and safe project delivery of all five plants, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas) stands with you, NNPC Ltd. and partners, to support initiatives that align with our goals.”

According to the statement, the five mini LNG plants – Prime LNG Plant, BUA LNG, Highland LNG, NGML/GasNexus LNG, and LNG Arete – are designed to accelerate Nigeria’s industrialization, economic growth, and prosperity by taking gas from the existing pipelines, liquefying it and transporting it to far-reaching areas in the nooks and crannies of the country, especially in the northern region.

Ekpo said: “Natural gas is a veritable vehicle for catalyzing Nigeria’s economic growth, while also working to achieve the Nation’s commitments to a just and equitable energy transition.”

He said with these mini LNG plants, Nigeria is poised to deepen its gas utilization, reduce its carbon footprint, and enhance the well-being of its people.

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to providing cleaner and cheaper energy solutions for Nigeria. He also expressed gratitude to the President for his dedication to making the LNG project in Ajaokuta a reality.

The governor highlighted the significance of the LNG project, noting its potential to create critical infrastructure, drive economic growth, and boost job creation in Kogi State.

“The NNPC Prime LNG Plant, one of the five projects, will process gas purchased from upstream producers, producing LNG with LPG and condensates as by-products. The LNG will be distributed across the country using specialized trucks,” the statement added.

