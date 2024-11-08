NNPC Ltd, Partners Boost Cancer Fight With Mammography Centre

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), along with its partners, TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited, SAPETRO, CNOOC, and PRIME 130 – has inaugurated a cutting-edge mammography centre at the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye.

According to him, the gesture was in furtherance of their war against cancer.

He explained that the centre, which is the second – one Mammography Centre had earlier been commissioned at Garkida General Hospital, Gombi Local Government Area, Adamawa along with the series of free cancer screening programmes by the NNPC Foundation, is part of a strategic push by NNPC Ltd to improve access to early cancer detection and treatment to tackle the high mortality rate in Nigeria.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti, who was represented by the Head Business Services, Mr Sani Kabo, said the mammography centre was a symbol of NNPC Ltd.’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare in Nigeria.

Wunti stressed that the facility was in total alignment with the NNPC Ltd.’s GCEO, Mr. Mele Kyari’s vision of improved medical system in Nigeria, adding: “It is our hope that under the stewardship of the State government, this facility will become a beacon of comfort and a critical resource for timely diagnosis and treatment of cancer.”

On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI), Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, who was represented by the Acting General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility, Mrs. Tonye Osifo, said TotalEnergies was committed to addressing healthcare challenges through strategic partnerships.

“This mammography centre is among 84 infrastructural projects TotalEnergies has delivered since 2016. It signifies our active role in the global fight against cancer and reflects our alignment with the #WorkingWithCancer initiative, which supports recovery and retention for individuals affected by cancer,” Bouyer stated.

According to Soneye, the mammography centre is equipped with advanced features like Senographe Pristina 3D mammography system, digital breast tomosynthesis, stereotactic biopsy capabilities, and can undertake over 120 examinations daily, significantly boosting the diagnostic capacity in Nasarawa State and the North Central region.

He added that the facility also has treatment rooms, a dedicated office for radiologists, and a 20-person capacity waiting area that provides a comfortable and efficient environment for both patients and staff.

He assured that NNPC Limited and its partners will continue to deliver community-focused projects that enhance the quality of life across Nigeria.

